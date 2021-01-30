Sentivate Trading Up 77.1% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 77.1% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $606,143.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,447,164,335 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.