Shah Capital Management Sells 918,700 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Shah Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 918,700 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises about 15.7% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 3.44% of Antero Resources worth $50,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AR traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,255. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

