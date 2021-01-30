Shah Capital Management Sells 9,327,662 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Shah Capital Management lessened its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,327,662 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources comprises about 4.1% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 0.53% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 734,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRQ. TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

