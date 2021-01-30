SHAKE (SHAKE) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,256.00

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SHAKE token can now be bought for approximately $250.97 or 0.00734797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHAKE has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. SHAKE has a market capitalization of $141,548.26 and $3,256.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064912 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.69 or 0.91937946 BTC.

SHAKE Token Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 564 tokens. SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling SHAKE

SHAKE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

