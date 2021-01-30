Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0366 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $733,187.98 and $76.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

