Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0578 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 59.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $86.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.