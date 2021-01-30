SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $192,202.21

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SHIELD has a market cap of $192,202.21 and approximately $56.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.11 or 0.04017536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00392573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01210223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00526362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00409535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00250536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00022471 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

