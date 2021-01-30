Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the December 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 217,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

