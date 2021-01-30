Shivom Achieves Market Capitalization of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.