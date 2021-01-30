Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 59.2%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.07.
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 78,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $149,661.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128,798 shares of company stock worth $247,591. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
