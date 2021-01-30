Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 59.2%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 78,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $149,661.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128,798 shares of company stock worth $247,591. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of 180 Degree Capital worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.