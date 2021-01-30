Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declines By 55.1%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AOD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 396,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,303. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 67,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 158,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

