Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Grows By 178.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMADY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

