Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 54.8%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.27 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
AmeriCann Company Profile
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.