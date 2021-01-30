Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Declines By 54.8%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.27 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

