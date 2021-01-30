Short Interest in APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Rises By 108.6%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the December 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. APA Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

