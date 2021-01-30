Short Interest in APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Rises By 108.6%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the December 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. APA Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32.
About APA Group
