Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Rises By 120.3%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

