Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Declines By 58.3%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.46 on Friday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

