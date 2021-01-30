Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Declines By 58.3%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.46 on Friday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
AuraSource Company Profile
