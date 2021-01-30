Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Expands By 110.0%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.