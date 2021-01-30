Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declines By 48.6%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 137,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $3.32 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.