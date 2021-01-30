Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Declines By 62.3%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BAYRY stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

