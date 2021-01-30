Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Increases By 961.5%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 961.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BETRF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 122,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,983. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.59.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
