Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Increases By 961.5%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 961.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BETRF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 122,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,983. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

