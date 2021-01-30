Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Rises By 116.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 138,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,068. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

