Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Decreases By 47.7%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

