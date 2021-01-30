Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Drops By 58.9%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 146,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,966. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.