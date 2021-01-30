Short Interest in CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Increases By 114.5%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

A number of analysts have commented on CWXZF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

