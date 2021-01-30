Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 92.1%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,960. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
