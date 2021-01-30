Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 92.1%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,960. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

