Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Expands By 136.4%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 534,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

NYSE:COE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,414. The company has a market capitalization of $468.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.