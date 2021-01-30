Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Drops By 52.1%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CPPMF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 169,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,482. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.