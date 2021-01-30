Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Grows By 100.0%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 115,490 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $109,715.50.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Shares of COSM stock remained flat at $$4.77 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Cosmos has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.