Short Interest in Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Drops By 59.8%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Covivio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $$89.45 during trading hours on Friday. Covivio has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $93.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

