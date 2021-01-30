Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Decreases By 60.3%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of UAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

