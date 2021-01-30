Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Declines By 48.8%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Dakota Territory Resource has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

