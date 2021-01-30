Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Declines By 48.8%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Dakota Territory Resource has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.96.
Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.