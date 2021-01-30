Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rises By 179.2%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPUKY. Barclays began coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

