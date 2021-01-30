Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Decreases By 54.7%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 3.15% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. 68,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

