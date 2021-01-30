Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Declines By 60.7%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of dynaCERT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 113,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

