Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Drops By 50.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $11.77 on Friday. Equitable Financial has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

