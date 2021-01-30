Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Decreases By 47.2%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETCMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ETCMY stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

