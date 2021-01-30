Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Decreases By 53.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 2,137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $$1.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,846. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

