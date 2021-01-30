Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Expands By 105.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$9.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

