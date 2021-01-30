Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Declines By 50.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Sound Bank stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90. First Sound Bank has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Get First Sound Bank alerts:

First Sound Bank Company Profile

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.