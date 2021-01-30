Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Decreases By 54.3%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,266,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,516.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLYC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 771,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

