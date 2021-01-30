Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Expands By 100.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNNDY. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GNNDY stock traded down $13.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.25. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day moving average of $220.12. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $247.30. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.