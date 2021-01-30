Short Interest in Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Grows By 100.0%

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GMLPP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.94. 26,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,841. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

