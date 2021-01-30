Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Drops By 57.4%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. GREE has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

