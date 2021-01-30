Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rises By 116.0%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,655. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

