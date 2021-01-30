Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 46.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
Grid Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.