Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 46.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

