Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Grows By 104.5%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,610. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.