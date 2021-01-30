Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Grows By 104.5%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,610. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
