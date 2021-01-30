Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Expands By 118.5%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,924,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTBP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.47. 297,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 396,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $114,927.00. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.