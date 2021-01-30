Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Expands By 100.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock remained flat at $$90.35 during trading hours on Friday. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $70.85 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.
About Guangdong Investment
