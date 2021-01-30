Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Expands By 100.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock remained flat at $$90.35 during trading hours on Friday. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $70.85 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

