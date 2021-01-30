Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Decreases By 57.8%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 309,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,705. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.