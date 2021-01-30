Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Decreases By 46.8%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

HTHIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

